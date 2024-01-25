













This caused Internet users to start fighting on social networks. Many said that third person was better for this experience, while others insist that first person is fine. Of course the discussion extended beyond this game and here we begin to analyze which of the two sides is right.

Is first or third person view better?

Third-person games have their benefits

We must begin this analysis with what third-person games offer. After all, this is practically the way everyone originally looked at the beginning of this medium.

A third-person view allows us to see our character in its entirety and sometimes makes us interact much better with the setting. With a further view there are more details that we can perceive in open environments. Like a ladder in the distance or a possibly very useful object lying on the ground a few steps away.

Although this at the same time gives a certain impersonality to the games. That is, we are seeing Mario, Nathan Drake or Marcus Fenix ​​be the ones who do all the heroic and incredible acts that we know them for.

Perhaps this is why games that want to tell the story of 'someone else' opt for this view. You control Arthur Morgan, but you also witness his change. Of course there are exceptions to this, because we cannot forget some RPGs, where you create your character, and although you see him from afar, you also shape his entire story with the decisions you make.

The first person makes us feel closer to the action and gets us deeper into the fantasy

Now on the other hand we have first-person games. These obviously do a better job of getting you into the action, since you practically see it with your own eyes.

This helps make you the protagonist of the story in a certain way and gives you a greater sense of achievement. 'I eliminated all those enemies, I was able to defeat this huge boss'

This feeling is increased the developers by giving us protagonists who are usually very silent. If you don't believe us, think about the Doom Slayer, Samus or the Master Chief, characters who are not well known for their eloquence and enormous use of words.

Precisely first-person games They usually have these protagonists so that they do not interfere so much with the players' fantasy. Here it doesn't feel like they control an avatar, they really are the heroes

Of course there are also exceptions. Like what Indiana Jones will do and at the time they did the James Bond games and even Halo. First-person games that still show us the character in scenes or special occasions in the gameplay.

So are first or third person games better?

Since it is on the table what each of these views offers. Can we now decide which is the best? The truth is that we cannot determine that with just one publication.

The reality of which is better depends entirely on the players and what they are looking for when they sit down to indulge. What is a fact is that the view in which a video game is presented should not be a determining factor in its quality.

That will depend on its story, perhaps its graphics and of course its gameplay. Because they can give you any point of view and still bore you or give you the best moments of your life.

Although one thing that is true is that some people suffer from dizziness with first-person games. Which gives points to the third person. But for those of us who don't have these problems, should it really matter?

