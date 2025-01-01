A man has been arrested and remanded in provisional prison after confessing before the National Police who is responsible for the violent death of a woman he had met through the dating application ‘Tinder’.

Police sources have informed EFE that the alleged murderer turned himself in to the agents this Monday, before whom would have admitted having ended the life of the young womanand this Wednesday he was placed at the disposal of the court on duty.

These sources have confirmed the information provided by ‘Cuatro’, which indicated that the entry into provisional prisoncommunicated and without bail for the arrested person.

The victim, whose identity has not been completely revealed, worked as a waitress in a bar located in the Almería neighborhood of Los Molinos and would be somewhat younger than the alleged murderer, who is around thirty.