Daniel Marquina, host and announcer of Radio Oasis, revealed in an interview on Carlos Orozco's program that this station will no longer exist. As recalled, the medium began its broadcasts in 2010 and, since then, it has focused on rock and alternative music. Now, after almost 14 years, it will be removed from the dial of all Peruvians who followed its programming over the last few years. What happened?

Why will Radio Oasis cease to exist?

Great surprise generated by the announcer Daniel Marquina when he says that he will move away from the radio and that the brand he works for (Oasis) will no longer exist and broadcast its signal. The former Movistar sports host revealed that another media outlet, aimed at a religious audience, will take its place.

“I'm not going to work at Radio Oasis anymore, 'Bread with Butter' (his show) is over. I am in negotiations to speak as little as possible (…). The radio will disappear, it will not exist. It's going to be a religious radio station (Bethel). The radio will no longer belong to CRP, it will be independent. I will no longer work for the brand. I will offer my radio services to whoever needs them“he explained.

When will be the last Radio Oasis broadcast?

In accordance with Daniel MarquinaRadio Oasis will disappear and, since February 1, will be renamed Radio Bethel, so the last broadcast of the music broadcasting brand will be on Wednesday, January 31. Likewise, he gave some details of the reasons why it was decided to permanently stop work in the well-known environment.

“Before Edu Saettone (entered), things were bad. I am not surprised by this decision. We weren't doing well. Oxygen beat us. They sold more than us. What has happened is logical. It makes me sad, without a doubt, but oh well“he added.

