Vicky White, deputy director of corrections for Lauderdale County, in the United States, died last Monday, May 9. The death occurred after 10 days of intense search to find the whereabouts of the woman and an inmate with whom she had escaped on April 29.

Vicky White and Casey White, who are not related, fled from an Alabama jail in a Ford Edge pickup, which hours later they left abandoned in Tennessee.

Apparently, this escape was premeditated because both escaped when the woman was taking the inmate to an alleged health evaluation mental in the county court.

By Monday, May 2, the sheriffs of the American country had affirmed that they were behind a track in Indiana to find the whereabouts of the authors of the escape, who would have changed their car again to leave it abandoned hours later in that state.

(Read also: Illegal Colombians by ‘El Hueco’: life in the hands of ‘coyotes’).

Casey White in the county jail. See also Zelensky: “Seven missiles have been launched on a holiday. They are bastards” Photo: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Indiana police, after being seen in a hotel, the fugitives, who were driving a Cadillac, they would have staged a car chase which ended in a serious accident.

“I can’t say how long they’ve been in Evansville, luckily we ran into them today,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told ‘Abc News’.

(Also read: The journey of the mother who died with her daughter looking for the ‘American dream’).

Although the deputy director was hospitalized for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, His death occurred hours later due to the severity of his injuries. For his part, Casey White, who was facing two murder charges, will return to Lauderdale County to stand trial.

An “exemplary employee”

Vicky White, former Lauderdale County Deputy Director of Corrections. Photo: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama

The authorities assure that Vicky White participated voluntarily in the escape, but they still do not have a certainty about the reason for their actions.

“Obviously, there was a side to Vicky White that we weren’t aware of. She has coordinated this and He’s taken his knowledge of the system and used it to his advantage,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told CNN.

(Also read: Man confronts and hits students who bullied his son).

In addition, Singleton stated that the surprise had been greater because the former deputy director was an “exemplary employee” with an “impeccable record”, which was admired by all his peers.

In the course of the investigation, some inmates claimed that Vicky had “a special relationship” with Casey. In fact, she gave him more benefits than the others during his time in prison.

More news

American visa: Embassy of the United States announced changes in the process

The hole: story of a Colombian kidnapped and tricked by a coyote in the US

Rollback on abortion rights in the United States further divides the country

He bought a statue for $143 thousand and it turned out to be an ancient Roman effigy

US denies helping Ukraine kill Russian generals

Trends WEATHER