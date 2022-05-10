For the Tottenham coach, only one victory out of 8 games against the Gunners. Last time on Thursday, 50 years ago: the Spurs took Highbury. Now heavy points are at stake for Europe that matters

Tottenham and Arsenal recover the 22nd day of the championship. This will be only the second North London derby to be played on Thursday, almost exactly 50 years after the first. It was May 11, 1972, Spurs’ 2-0 win at Highbury. Today Conte’s team wants to defend the fifth position that is worth Europe. The Gunners have four points ahead of their opponents and aim for qualification in the Champions League.

Latest results – There are 62 points for Tottenham in the standings. Two draws and one success in their last three outings, the most recent defeat came against Brighton on 16 April (0-1). After a streak of four consecutive Premier League victories, Spurs have only achieved one success in their last four (2N, 1P). Better the score at home: only one knockout in the five most recent home games, then four wins with at least three goals scored. Arsenal come from four successes in a row: the Gunners have overtaken Chelsea, United, West Ham and Leeds. Arteta’s men are still at 66 points in the Champions League zone. See also PODCAST Chef Cavalli and the recipe for Roubaix: "Stay ahead. Always"

Previous – Spurs are unbeaten in their last seven league home games against Arsenal (5W, 2N) – the longest streak at home against North London rivals in a run of nine between 1960 and 1968. After winning for 3-1 at the Emirates in September, the Gunners could also win the second leg for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Kane and his teammates have overtaken their opponents in the last two derbies at the New White Hart Line. They could reach three for the first time since August 1961.

Champions goal – Arteta’s men are not going to give up. With a win they would finish at least fourth at the end of the championship and would be the club’s best Premier finish since 2015-16, when they finished second. For them it would also be the first time since then in front of Tottenham in the standings. For Conte, Arsenal is always a danger: the Spurs manager has won only one of eight matches with the Gunners in all competitions (4N, 3P), all with Chelsea between 2016 and 2018. at least five times in his coaching career against none has a lower win rate than the Gunners (12.5%). See also 'Cucho' Hernández scored a great goal with a tremendous Chilean: see his genius here

