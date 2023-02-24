At the center is an “unhealthy” use of the capital gains tool: Juventus would have clearly operated in competition with other clubs and for this reason the material was sorted to six other cities
The Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office forwarded – at the request of the other territorial Prosecutors – a series of documents collected as part of the Prisma investigation, for which Juventus (as a legal entity) and twelve club managers at the time were indicted of the disputed facts. The investigation by the prosecutors developed on two lines: the first related to the capital gains obtained thanks to a series of market operations, the second focused instead on two agreements reached with the players for the deferral of some salaries during the Covid period .
For reasons of territorial jurisdiction, the investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office concerned only Juventus. However, in the case of operations that would have revealed an “unhealthy” use of the capital gains instrument, it clearly operated in competition with other clubs. For this reason, the material collected was sent to the prosecutors of six other Italian cities, which could in turn open an investigation.
