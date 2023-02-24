The Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office forwarded – at the request of the other territorial Prosecutors – a series of documents collected as part of the Prisma investigation, for which Juventus (as a legal entity) and twelve club managers at the time were indicted of the disputed facts. The investigation by the prosecutors developed on two lines: the first related to the capital gains obtained thanks to a series of market operations, the second focused instead on two agreements reached with the players for the deferral of some salaries during the Covid period .