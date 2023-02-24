The Legend of Dragoons can count on a huge community that has been asking for years to sony a re-release of the game. After decades of unresponsive enthusiasts have started working independently on a Remakefirst with RPGMaker and then with a remastering project aimed at significantly improving its graphics.

Enthusiasm naturally skyrocketed when sony launched the port Playstation 5 Of The Legend of Dragoons earlier this week. Soon, however, users had to deal with the disappointment caused by a next-gen version victim of crashof strange and annoying glitches visual and auditory, and whose new features can cause the game to crash completely.

A section Reddit specially created summarizes the totality of problems affecting the version Playstation 5 Of The Legend of Dragoons. It starts from minor things, such as some strange blue lines that surround the objects in the background, arriving at much more serious problems, such as those related to the use of the magic, which cause the game to crash and make it impossible to continue in battles. Use the new feature Rewind sometimes it seems to solve the problem, but the same often causes the title to close unexpectedly. In short, the port Playstation 5 Of The Legend of Dragoons certainly does not meet the expectations of fans.