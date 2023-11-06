When the movie was released Priscilla At the Venice Film Festival on September 4, Priscilla Presley (New York, 78 years old), in addition to being the protagonist of the plot, based on the memoirs written by the actress in 1985, began to make headlines. The first tears and confessions came on the same day of the premiere, in Venice, after the biopic directed by Sofia Coppola starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny, which tells the turbulent love story of her marriage to Elvis. “Yes, I left him, but it wasn’t because I didn’t love him, he was the love of my life, but we broke up because her lifestyle was very different from mine and I think any woman can understand that. Even so, we are still very close,” said the emotional woman who was the king of rock’s wife from 1967 to 1973. “We never abandoned each other. I just wanted to make that clear. Thank you,” she concluded.

Since then, Priscilla has given some interviews in which she has opened up. Not only about her past with the singer, as in the memories that gave life to the film. She has also spoken about her life after him, about her family and how she has dealt with the misfortunes that have befallen her recently. “It has been unbearable. I have lost my mother, my grandson and my daughter,” she confessed on November 2 to Piers Morgan in an interview for British television. Her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, died on January 12 from an intestinal obstruction caused by a previous stomach reduction operation and Priscilla had not spoken about it on television until now. As she revealed, Lisa Marie never recovered from the blow of losing her son, Benjamin Storm Keough, who committed suicide in 2020 at the age of 27: “Losing Ben was the hardest thing for her. He was the love of her life, she adored him. She would have done anything for him. (…) We were in Memphis, sitting in the suite room, and she told me that she didn’t know if she wanted to stay alive. She told me how she was still grieving.”

During her meeting with the British journalist, the actress, who also lost her mother, Anna Lillian Iversen, on August 2, 2021, told what her last moments with her daughter were like and admitted that she already noticed “that something was not right.” ”. On January 10, just two days before her death, they both attended the Golden Globes ceremony in Hollywood together. “We had just arrived and on the stairs I tripped a little because I was wearing very high heels. We started laughing really hard and we hadn’t even drunk yet. She told me, ‘Oh my God, Mom, you can’t even drink.’ “It was fun, it’s a fun memory,” she recounted. “When we sat down and ordered our drinks she told me: ‘Mom, I have to go, my stomach hurts a lot.’ I said, ‘Sure, are you okay?’, and she said, ‘Yes, yes, I have to go.’ Then I hugged her, she followed her path and I followed mine, and that was the last hug I gave her,” she continued her heartbreaking confession.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley in hospital with their new daughter, Lisa Marie, in Memphis, Tennessee, on February 5, 1968. Bettmann (Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

Two days later, Priscilla received a call from Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, Danny Keough: “I got in the car, but he was already dead. I still can not believe it. I wouldn’t wish this on any mother. He is still a shock that he is not with us.” The death of his only daughter from his marriage to Elvis unleashed a controversial process of finalizing the inheritance. Priscilla challenged the will because she stopped being the manager of her first-born daughter’s fortune after the change made to the documents in 2016, leaving it in the hands of her children Benjamin and Riley, something she was not aware of until the singer’s death. After months of disagreements with her granddaughter Riley, lawyers for both parties reached an agreement in June of this year. Keough agreed to give her grandmother a one-time payment of one million dollars to become the sole trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate, and would pay him another $400,000 to cover his legal fees. In the interview, Elvis’ widow commented that she is happy to see her granddaughter oversee the family legacy in the future. “I love her. We’ve always gotten along well. “We have tried to resolve the will, as is normally done, but Riley and I have always been very close,” he said, playing down the matter.

From left: Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Last Friday, November 3, Priscilla opened up again. This time it was her during a Q&A event at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas, where she confirmed the rumor that she vowed never to remarry while Elvis was alive. “I just don’t think he could handle that,” she said of the late rock music icon. She died of a heart attack in 1977, just four years after they separated from her, but the actress still keeps that promise almost four decades later. “To be honest, I never wanted to get married after him. I never had any desire. No one could match him,” she admitted. She had a relationship of more than two decades with the producer Marco Garibaldi – with whom she has a son in common, Navarone, 36 years old and leader of the band Them Guns – but they never married.

During the meeting, she also explained the reasons why she and Elvis had decided not to have more children after Lisa Marie. “Elvis felt that he had a very busy schedule and had a bit of guilt for not being around more when Lisa was younger. With his schedule and his tours, he felt like he wasn’t close enough to pay much attention to having another child,” she answered to the audience.

From left to right: Sofia Coppola, Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi and Priscilla Presley at the premiere of ‘Priscilla’, at the 2023 Venice Film Festival. picture alliance (dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The couple met at a party in West Germany in 1959, when she was 14 and he was 24. “I would walk into the room and it was like, ‘Wow,’” he explained in the chat with Morgan about her captivating presence. Their hectic romance hit the big screen in the United States in November and will soon do so in Spain, but it never had the approval of their daughter. Before she died, Lisa Marie wrote to Sofia Coppola telling her about her rejection of the film, according to her Variety. “My father only appears as a predator and a manipulator. As your daughter, I do not see my father represented in the script (…) I will have to say what I feel about the film and go against you and my mother publicly,” he wrote in one of his messages to the Oscar-winning director in September last year.

Coppola responded that she hoped he would feel “different” when he saw the final result because he was trying to “honor” his family. In the end, Lisa Marie couldn’t see it. But her mother did, in Venice she did it alongside the actress who plays her, Cailee Spaeny, for whom getting into the shoes of Priscilla earned her the Volpi Cup for best actress. Even so, the greatest recognition she received was from her companion, according to what the young actress said in an interview with SFashion: “When he finished, he turned around and said, ‘What a great performance. I have seen my life through you.’ I cried. It was incredible”. Last Friday, Priscilla also spoke out about it. She confessed that at first she was “very worried” about the film, but now she thinks “it’s fine.” Her opinion of Coppola is clear: “She has a big heart and she really connected with me. I have no problem with what she did in any way.”