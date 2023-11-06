Few know Maria De Filippi outside of TV, here is one of her greatest passions: four wheels

Among the passions of the well-known Canale 5 presenter, Maria De Filippiknown for having taken the helm of programs such as Friends, You’ve Got Mail and Men and Women, there is one that few would have imagined.

In fact, in her heart, as well as her beloved dogs and the memory of Maurizio, she keeps her inseparable car, which has never left her stranded and which, on the contrary, has always been her adventure companion.

The presenter tied to the house Mediaset he cannot do without his car as it is very efficient and functional. It must be underlined that Maria does not have just one car, but two: an Audi A6 and a white Q7.

Maria De Filippi, her love and her greatest passion for four wheels

Maria De Filippi relies on her beloved Audi Q7 white for very long journeys, this is explained by the 0-100.it portal. The well-known presenter most likely loves this car for its many features.

Certainly, after the painful loss of her husband Maurizio Costanzo which occurred last February, Maria is trying in every way and situation to gain strength to move forward. However, without forgetting the love that united the most important presenter couple in our country.

Maria, who is finding every method to try to gain strength, day by day, is also trying to carry on a life normal healthy and balanced. Regarding this, some time ago some fans of the presenter had spotted her at the supermarket while she was busy doing the shopping.

During this outing, the attentive and curious gaze of the fans could not help but notice the beautiful car Maria De Filippi He was driving. It was her beautiful white Audi Q7, which soon became her inseparable companion who accompanies her in the small chores that she has to complete every day.