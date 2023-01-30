Only eight days have passed since the world said goodbye to Lisa Marie Presley at a massive funeral held at Graceland (Memphis, Tennessee, USA) after her sudden death on January 12, at the age of 54, due to unemployment. cardiac. Elvis Presley’s daughter was buried in that famous estate along with her father, her grandparents and her son Benjamin, who committed suicide in July 2020, at the age of 27. Priscilla Presley, the singer’s mother, was in charge of presiding over the ceremony in which she took the opportunity to thank the expressions of affection received from her and dedicate a farewell speech to her daughter: “She knew that the end was near. Survivor’s guilt, some would say. But he died because he was heartbroken. Her soul will always be with me, ”she said at the funeral held on Sunday, January 22, just a week after Lisa Marie Presley was last seen in public during the Golden Globes celebration.

And in the midst of mourning, new unknowns have come to light that could blow up the family relationship between Priscilla Presley and her granddaughters, Riley Keough, 33, the result of Lisa Marie’s relationship with Danny Keough, and the twins Harley and Finley , 14, born of her marriage to Michael Lockwood. What will happen to the will and inheritance of Elvis Presley’s only daughter? At the moment, the only thing that is known is that Graceland, the emblematic residence of the king of rock valued at 500 million dollars, will become the property of the three daughters of Lisa Marie. But not everything is going to be so simple, since, according to several reports means like page sixET Canada either TMZPriscilla has challenged the will that her daughter left in 2016, alleging alleged irregularities in the documents.

From the looks of it, Riley will be the one who will benefit the most from the will, since her mother would have left her in charge of managing all her properties and finances. Until the day of Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla was in charge of all these matters, so the decision to leave everything to her granddaughter would not have gone down well with Elvis Presley’s widow. As reported by the North American media, she has already presented the necessary documents to challenge the last wills of her daughter, dated 2016 and in which she was excluded as manager of her assets.

Priscilla would have asked the judge to determine the validity of the modification of her daughter’s will, of which she had no record until now, and in which she names Benjamin and Riley Keough as managers of her estate. But after the death of Lisa Marie’s only son in 2020, it is her eldest daughter who is now going to take over this task. In the first will made by the singer in 1993, she pointed to her mother and businessman Barry Siegel as those in charge of controlling the expenses of the great fortune that her father left her after her death in 1977.

This will underwent two modifications: the first in 2010, when Lisa Marie executed a revocable living trust. That is, appoint someone as manager of her fortune who could be replaced at any time while she lived. The second would be in 2016, in which she removed Siegel from her trust after accusing him of ruining her and leaving her with hardly any money in her accounts. And, in addition, she also abolished the power of her mother.

However, Priscilla is suspicious of the validity of this change. According to the legal documents to which some media have had access, she has expressed that “there are many problems regarding the authenticity of the signature and validity of the 2016 amendment.” According to the singer’s mother, the signature seems “inconsistent with her usual signature,” in addition to pointing out the misspelling when writing her name. In addition to these issues, she Priscilla claims that she was never notified of this change or given a writing as required by the terms of the trust. Elvis’s widow’s idea is to continue managing her along with her granddaughter, Riley Keough.