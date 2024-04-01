Life goes on. Priscila Mateo, reporter who was in the public eye after it was learned that she is in a relationship with Julián Zucchi, reappeared on her social networks after staying away for a few weeks. The member of the 'Magaly TV, la firma' team wrote about her expectations for the month of April. We tell you all the details in the following lines.

What did Priscila Mateo say after reappearing on the networks?

Through his TikTok account, Priscila Mateo He shared a video in which he announces a report with his voice. In the clip, the communicator spoke about her desires for this new month. She even wrote down the things she learned after being on everyone's lips because of her relationship with the Argentine actor.

“This year I decided to continue taking care of myself. I continue to love my time alone, it is a moment that I fully enjoy. I closed cycles, I decided to continue rebuilding myself; I work to be a better version so that the people who come into my life do not do so to fill voids, but rather to join me,” he began by recounting.

And he continued: “I started going to therapy, doing activities that are good for me. I dance when no one sees me or I sign up for a class to distract myself, and at the same time motivate myself to stay focused on my dreams. (…) What is for you, will come.”

Did Julián Zucchi separate from Priscila Mateo?

Despite the rumors that constantly arise, Julián Zucchi and Priscila Mateo They continue with their relationship. A week ago, the couple was captured, more united than ever. The actor also returned to his native Argentina to embark on new paths.

In the last video that Mateo published on TikTok, he would have dedicated some heartfelt lines to his partner: “I am learning to live in the here and now, knowing myself more, smiling much more, and what better if it is next to very good company.”

Julián Zucchi signed a contract to make an international co-production. Photo: Instagram / Julián Zucchi

When did Julián Zucchi and Priscila Mateo's relationship begin?

Julián Zucchi and Priscila Mateo They were captured for the first time by the 'Amor fuego' cameras last March. According to the Argentine's words, he was forced to make his romance with Mateo official due to how the situation was exposed.

For its part, Magaly Medina told her audience, through her program, that the reporter tried to resign from ATV after this video, and that it would have been at Zucchi's request. After several weeks, the waters would have calmed down for them and they continue with their relationship, which seems to be going from strength to strength.