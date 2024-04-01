Gisela Gaytán, Morena candidate for mayor of Celaya, murdered

Gisela Gaytán, Morena's candidate for mayor of Celaya (Guanajuato), was murdered this Monday. The attack took place this afternoon in the middle of the street when the candidate was at a campaign event. In a video shared on social networks, Gaytán's supporters are heard shouting: “Morena, Morena!” Seconds later, seven gunshots sound. The following image shows those gathered running in terror. The attack occurred just after the Morenista candidate presented her security strategy for the city of Guanajuato, involved in a crisis of violence.