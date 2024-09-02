Officials at accredited printing offices in Abu Dhabi told Emarat Al Youm that inquiries about the two-month grace period for exempting violators of foreign entry and residence regulations from fines, specifically until October 30, by amending their status, whether by leaving or settling their status legally, have been ongoing since the first hour, noting that they have received a large number of visa and residence violators wishing to benefit from the grace period.

They confirmed that a large number of them were helped to submit their applications through the Authority’s smart systems.

An official at a printing office said that with the deadline set by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security coming into effect yesterday, the office began receiving cases wishing to benefit from the deadline, while many phone inquiries were received from violators to learn about the procedures and how to apply.

He added that the office provides several facilities for submitting violators’ requests through the Authority’s smart systems, including reducing the transaction submission fees by 50%, noting that requests differ from one person to another depending on the status of their violation.

He pointed out that the first question directed to the violator is to know the nature of his violation, whether it is a tourist visa, residence, work, or administrative lists, to determine the nature of the request that will be submitted to him, and then settle his situation, and there are those who wish to obtain an exit permit.

An official at another printing office said that he had received many inquiries about how to apply for status adjustment requests, and that it was expected to receive a number of people wishing to adjust their status, whether in terms of visa or residency, during the coming days of the deadline, especially since yesterday was a weekly holiday and many violators were inquiring about the required procedures, noting that the office was keen to provide facilities.

The Authority stated that violators can submit their inquiries and questions and communicate with the Authority’s concerned teams through the communication channels and approved service centers across the country, announced during the marketing campaign and through the Authority’s social media channels.

She explained that it has provided easy and facilitated procedures for settling and amending the status of violators, as they can submit the application through its electronic and smart channels and printing offices, without the need to visit service centers except when notified to do so to complete the biometric fingerprint.

She pointed out that the services it provides include issuing an exit permit, renewing residency, issuing a residency for a foreigner newly born in the country, issuing a new visa (work or residency), amending the status of a valid visa, and issuing a residency for visa violators (work – residency).

For violators who have lost their passports, the Authority stated that they must follow the following procedures: With regard to the Executive Department of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Abu Dhabi, a request is submitted through the smart system, and the violator is given an extract of residency details and a certificate stating that the passport is lost to obtain a travel document. The travel document issued by embassies and consuls for violators wishing to leave the country can also be relied upon, provided that the data matches the data in the extract of residency details.

If the head of the family is wanted or in violation, and how to settle the status of his family members, the Authority stated that family members are allowed to leave the country, or adjust their status according to the circumstances. If the head of the family wishes to leave with his family, the residencies of the family members are cancelled and they are allowed to leave. However, if the family members of the children wish to adjust their status, they are allowed to adjust their status on the mother, if she is working, or according to the conditions of the work visa, in accordance with the procedures in force in the guide.

If the head of the family benefits from the visa issuance service, the residency of the family members under his sponsorship will not be cancelled.

Yesterday, the Authority began implementing the two-month grace period to exempt violators of foreign entry and residence regulations from fines, specifically until October 30. Many violators took the initiative to submit requests to amend their status during the first day of the grace period, whether by settling their residency status or leaving.

The Authority stated that the law will be implemented and the prescribed fines and fees will be imposed on violators who do not settle their status within the specified period.

She called on violators of residency in the country to take advantage of the grace period granted to them to settle their status or leave, stressing that violators who decide to amend their status by leaving the country within the grace period granted to them will not have a ban stamp placed on their passports, and that the application mechanism will be through the Authority’s smart channels and service centers (printing) across the country.

It is worth noting that the grace period for settling the status of violators provides five types of benefits to violators, to encourage them to settle their legal status. These include exemption from administrative fines related to residency and visas resulting from staying in the country illegally, establishment card fines, ID card fines, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation fines, exemption from residency and visa cancellation fees, work interruption report filing fees, departure fees, residency and visa details fees, and departure permit fees.

The grace period also allows the violator to leave the country after settling his status without having to stamp the ban on entry into the country.