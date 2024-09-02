Captured Kashchuk reported on the transfer of mobilized Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel from the rear to the front lines

The leadership of the elite rear units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is getting rid of the mobilized soldiers who have fallen into their hands by sending them to units located on the line of combat contact. This is about RIA Novosti reported captive Alexander Kashchuk.

He said that he served in the 14th Brigade of the Radiotechnical Troops of Ukraine, which serviced the radar station near Odessa, from where he was sent as a mobilized soldier to a unit on the front lines.

According to Kashchuk, an order was received in May, according to which all those mobilized into the Ukrainian Armed Forces were taken into the infantry with the wording “on a business trip.” “Well, I ended up on a “business trip”… Because I was mobilized,” the prisoner said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the mobilized soldiers sent to the Pokrovsk direction flee at the first explosion and are not well trained. The transferred units were replaced by less experienced ones. In addition, Ukrainian artillerymen complained about a shortage of shells.