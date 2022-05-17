with videoPrinsjesdag will take place this year in the Koninklijke Schouwburg in The Hague. Due to the renovation of the Binnenhof, it is necessary to divert: the theater must accommodate as many ‘ceremonial’ guests as well as more than 800 guests.

Due to the corona pandemic, the past two editions did not take place in the Ridderzaal, but in the Grote Kerk in The Hague. There was more space there than in the Ridderzaal to be able to support the one and a half meter variant, because it is formally a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

However, this year, with the corona measures behind us, the presidents of the Senate and House of Representatives wanted to be able to organize a 'festive' and more fully-fledged edition of Prinsjesdag. That is why they now opt for the Koninklijke Schouwburg, which was once a palace, built by order of William V's brother-in-law, the Prince of Orange.

Party leaders during one-on-one election debate in the Koninklijke Schouwburg. This year it is therefore also the location for Prinsjesdag. © ANP



There is room there to receive more guests, while everything remains accessible for emergency services. That was an issue at the Grote Kerk.

The King during the reading of the Speech from the Throne in the Grote Kerk to members of the Senate and House of Representatives. © Brunopress

President of the Senate Jan Anthonie Bruijn and President of the House of Representatives Vera Bergkamp ended up at the Koninklijke Schouwburg. According to Bruijn, the best place with ‘appearance’ to bring back the ‘festive atmosphere’ of Prinsjesdag. There is room for about 800 guests, about as many as is usually welcome in the Ridderzaal. The king had to attend the corona editions with about 275 direct listeners. ,,A full hall again suits the festive character,” says Bruijn.

Corona and the Binnenhof renovation do cause two successive relocations, which is rare. Before 2020, it had only happened once since 1904 that Prinsjesdag did not take place at the Binnenhof.





Every year on Budget Day, the King delivers the Speech from the Throne on behalf of the government. It presents the government’s plans for the following year. The King’s usual driving tour will therefore stop earlier this year on the route, already at the Schouwburg.

President of the Senate Jan Anthonie Bruijn at the Koninklijke Schouwburg where Prinsjesdag will take place this year. © GUUS SCHOONWILLE

