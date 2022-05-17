YE Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 17:02



The OCU (

Organization of consumers and users) has warned of a fault in a fuse in the Seat León and Seat Tarraco plug-in models manufactured between September 18, 2020 and January 10, 2022, which could

end up causing a short circuit, with the consequent risk of fire and, therefore, of an accident. This problem could affect up to 17,500 vehicles marketed in Spain: 15,000 León and 2,500 Tarraco.

Given this, the Spanish manufacturer has detailed to this newspaper that, “during its exhaustive inspections, Volkswagen has discovered that a fuse in the propulsion system of some plug-in hybrid vehicles may have defects in specific cases. In rare cases, this fuse may not work properly in the event of an overvoltage. Therefore, as part of the recall, an insulating mat is installed as a precautionary measure.

Therefore, the owners of the plug-in hybrid models that are affected, of the Seat León and Tarraco models,

as well as the Cupra León and Formentor “They will be informed and contacted to attend the workshops,” they underline from the brand.

Specifically, between the Seat and Cupra brands, 27,149 vehicles are affected by the measure, and 118,000 vehicles throughout the Volkswagen Group.