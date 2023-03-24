The end of the strike that has paralyzed the courts for more than two months could be near. The Ministry of Justice, after a week of intense negotiations with the strike committee, reached an agreement in principle this Friday, as reported by the organizing organizations in a statement.

A possible solution to the conflict that the committee plans to take next Monday to the assemblies of lawyers of the administration of justice (LAJ) of each community for their vote. After probing the group, this body will sit down again on Tuesday, at 11 a.m., with the Ministry in a meeting that is shaping up to be crucial for the immediate future of justice.

Murcian justice remains in suspense waiting to know the fate of this principle of agreement in the coming days. The strike that the lawyers of the administration of justice have been waging since last January 24 has already forced the postponement of more than 13,000 actions in the Region, one of the most affected communities due to the high follow-up that the strike has achieved.

Only last week from March 13 to 17 – another 1,254 performances remained in the pipeline. 748 of the indicated hearings and trials could not be held and 487 statements and 19 proceedings stopped being carried out outside the headquarters, according to data collected by the provincial coordination of the Government Secretariat. The report also includes the incidence of unemployment of these civil servants by jurisdictions during the last weeks. Thus, in the civil and commercial jurisdiction, a total of 1,474 trials were suspended, 1,362 in criminal, 689 in the social order and 687 in administrative litigation. In addition, 757 hearings and 1,120 proceedings in the civil registries ceased to be carried out.