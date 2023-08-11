A couple of months ago the announcement was made that Super Mario RPG is going to have a remake for nintendoswitch, which will suffer mostly only from the change in the graphic aspect, keeping its gameplay intact. But the fans have wondered something in particular, and it is about the last name that the princess has Peach which is not used as much anymore.

As many know, within the original game Mario an object is found that is not really identifiable, but is named as Toadstools, and that leads us to the fact that almost no player associates the princess of the mushroom kingdom with that last name. So now, this item that the girl guarded suspiciously would become “Peaches”Just like the song in the movie.

However, they’ve already mentioned that they want to stick with the original game, so these dialogues wouldn’t change at all, but that’s something users will have to figure out when this recreation is finally released. To this is added, that the model of the characters has been updated to the current times, but that chibi aesthetic is still preserved despite everything.

Remember that Super Mario RPG for switches the Nov. 16.

Via: Wiki

Editor’s note: It would have been nice if they bet on more changes beyond the graphics, even so it will be incredible to revive this Mario adventure. I wonder if they’ll remove Link and Samus’s cameos or keep them intact.