Harris: Islamic State is responsible for the attack in Crocus

US Vice President Kamala Harris in conversation with ABC News ruled out Ukraine's involvement in the terrorist attack in Crocus and declared the responsibility of the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation).

She called the terrorist attack on the concert hall a tragedy. “What happened in the terrorist attack and the number of people who died is obviously a tragedy, and we all need to express our condolences to the families,” Harris said.

Earlier, the head of the press service of the White House National Security Council, Adrienne Watson, also spoke about Kyiv’s non-involvement.

So far, Russian authorities have not officially said who might be behind the attack on Crocus City Hall.