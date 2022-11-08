It was really a long time since there was any news about the development of the new one remake from Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time; which, along with the recent elimination of pre-orders, led many to think that the game had been canceled. All these rumors have been denied by Ubisoft itself that, in the last few hours, informs us with an article on its official website about the current conditions of the game at the moment still in full development.

It therefore seems that there is no cancellation in sight and, at the moment, Ubisoft Montréal is in charge of the release of the game. The first images of the title had not thrilled the fans but, now that its development is in the hands of the large Canadian headquarters of the company, we can well hope for some improvement. Although Ubisoft invests some of the best members of their team in the game it seems that at the moment they are quite far from the idea of ​​dedicating themselves to other remakes of the father of Assassin’s Creed.

The French company also lets us know that at the moment it is still early for a release date and that is why pre-orders have been canceled and refunded. Ubisoft closes the updates by inviting the public to continue following the official website and social profiles for the next news. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake it is far from canceled and it seems that Ubisoft is really doing what it can to please the most demanding fans of the saga. We just have to wait for more details to discover the road that the Prince of Persia still has to go.