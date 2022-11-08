“Italy is hit by the tsunami of the revolution of advanced therapies, as in other countries. Our country was a pioneer but the advantage we enjoyed has been partially lost. All this because it is difficult to create a system ”. Thus the Scientific Director of the Monzino Cardiology Center in Milan, Giulio Pompilio, on the sidelines of the retreAT event: tracing the path of advanced therapies in Italy, held in Rome at the Ara Pacis Auditorium. “The retreAT project of OTA has the objective of elaborating concrete proposals to be sent to the legislator”, he concluded.