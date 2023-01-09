In a television interview shown Sunday, Prince Harry defended his diary, describing it as “essential”.
“After 38 years of seeing my story told by many with deliberate distortion and manipulation, I felt it was time for me to I take ownership of my story and tell it myself.”
He added, “I love my parents, I love my brother, I love my family and I will always love them. Nothing I wrote in this book was intended to harm or harm them,” expressing his hope for a “reconciliation” provided “responsibilities” are defined, especially when he leaves with his wife. Meghan Markle to California in 2020.
Harry considered his notes “necessary” to clarify “historical facts,” adding that he now feels “comfortable.”
But according to excerpts from the book that have been leaked to the press since the memoirs were accidentally put on sale Thursday in Spain, there are comments in which Prince Harry was exposed to his brother William, heir to the throne, and appeared in the “Harry and Megan” documentary series on Netflix last month.
In response to a question about the interview that he and his wife conducted with the American media, Oprah Winfrey, in 2021, Harry denied accusing the royal family of racism because one of its members asked about the color of the skin of the expected child at the time, during Megan’s pregnancy with their son Archie.
Several parts of the book also testify to the trauma left by the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a Paris traffic accident in 1997.
In the interview with “ITV”, Harry admits that he “cried once, at the burial” of Diana, speaking of his annoyance when he and his brother had to shake hands with people who came to bid farewell to the late princess in front of Kensington Palace in London.
The interview, broadcast by ITV, included some excerpts from the audio version of the book, with Prince Harry’s personal voice, including what he told how his father told him of his mother’s death.
