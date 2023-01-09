Covid infections are starting to grow again in Italy. The independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation detects, in the week 30 December 2022 to 5 January 2023, compared to the previous one, a rise, with 135,977 new cases against 122,099, for a percentage increase of 11.4%.

“In terms of new weekly cases – says Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation – there is an increase with a 7-day moving average of over 19 thousand cases per day”. New cases are growing in 14 Regions: from +1.4% in Veneto to +44.4% in Puglia. Seven Regions, on the other hand, recorded a decline: from -0.4% in Piedmont to -45% in Valle D’Aosta. In 67 Provinces there was an increase in new cases (from +0.5% in Ascoli Piceno to +62.6% in Bari), in 40 a decrease (from -0.1% in Reggio Emilia to -45% of Aosta). In no province does the incidence exceed 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants

The report indicates that the number of total swabs is growing (+6%): from 807,118 in the week of 23-29 December 2022 to 855,823 in the week of 30 December 2022-5 January 2023. Quick swabs in particular increased by 5.4% (+36,648), while the molecular ones by 9.3% (+12,057). The 7-day moving average of the positivity rate rises from 11.9% to 12.3% for molecular swabs and from 15.4% to 16.5% for rapid antigens.

Ordinary, stable and intensive hospitalizations decreased by 6.9%.

The number of Covid hospitalized patients decreases (-6.9%) while the inflow to intensive care in 7 days remains substantially stable (+1.6). This is the trend “on the hospital front: “The number of daily admissions to intensive care units is increasing slightly – points out Marco Mosti, operational director of the Gimbe Foundation – with a 7-day moving average of 36 admissions/day compared to 33 per week previous one”.

In absolute terms, the number of Covid beds occupied in the critical area, which reached a maximum of 347 on 12 November, fell to 304 on 30 December to go back up to 319 on 5 January. In the medical area, having reached a maximum of 9,764 on 12 December, they dropped to 7,716 on 5 January. As of 5 January, the national rate of employment by Covid patients was 12.1% in the medical area (from 4.5% in the Aosta Valley to 28.5% in Umbria) and 3.2% in the critical (from 0% in Molise and Valle D’Aosta to 6.9% in Calabria).