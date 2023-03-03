DThe son is said to have crossed his father’s red line on January 8, two days before the publication of the autobiography “Reserve”. That Sunday, Prince Harry made disparaging remarks about his stepmother Camilla, whom he described as a villain who wanted to improve her position and reputation at his expense.

The book itself was probably the last straw. Just one day later, on January 11, the British King Charles III. have decided that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to vacate their previous UK residence, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, after his coronation. However, that only became known this week.

It is also unclear whether Harry and Meghan will travel to London for the king’s coronation in May. An invitation to the two should be sent out in the next few days. However, the king is expected in Germany before the coronation.

Charles III will be the first state guest ever to be received with military honors at the Brandenburg Gate on March 29, the Office of the Federal President announced on Friday. It is a great sign that the king is traveling to Germany before his coronation, so Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also wanted to send a signal.