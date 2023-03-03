The Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Pilar Alegría, not only visited Cartagena this Friday to meet the students and teachers of the Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente school, in Los Nietos, internationally recognized for taking its classes to the shores of the Mar Menor after the pandemic, but also to announce a package of investments in education in the Region for this year. The most important item, she explained after taking a tour of the school, will be for scholarships, which will amount to 107 million euros, “the highest amount ever achieved.” It is 33.7% more than the disbursement made in 2022, when the amount was 80 million. The number of beneficiaries, she calculated, could reach 37,000 students of ESO, Baccalaureate, Vocational Training and Universities.

The total investment will be 193.8 million euros, 19.6% more than last year. “It is an amount that will improve equality among Murcian citizens,” he said. Of that money, 8.2 million will go to reinforce the training of students with special educational needs, and another 8.1, for education from 0 to 3 years, “where around 1,300 places will be created,” said Alegría.Another 53 million will go to promote Vocational Training (FP) and 11 more for the digitization of the centers and for the purchase of tablets.

«For this Government, the money that we allocate to education, to the training of our young people, is the best investment. Our words are accompanied by economic resources,” the minister told the media, who highlighted this “historic investment” by the Government in educational policy, which already in 2021 doubled the funds compared to 2020.

Inauguration of a digital classroom



The minister toured the school facilities and met with the management team. She also took advantage of the visit to inaugurate a digital classroom called the ‘Technological Museum of Fishing’. Through the installation of computers -the center did not have-, she indicated, “it will now be, not only the media, but the children themselves who can publicize the project that is carried out at the school Worldwide”.

The minister also thanked all teachers for their commitment to education, a “path in which the Government is also immersed,” she added. After that, there was an event in the school yard, where a video was shown with the activities carried out by the children, including the project ‘La playa en mi cole’. For this reason, precisely, the center is nominated for the National Contest of Good Practices in teaching centers, and its director, Alfonso Vera, for the Global Teacher Prize, known as the Nobel Prize for Education, 2021 for this initiative.

After discovering the commemorative plaque, signing the book of honor and having a coffee with the management team of the center and the Minister of Education, Víctor Marín, Pilar Alegría approached the students and talked with them about the project and other matters. Almost at the end of the act, ‘Music Sessions #53’ was heard, a song by Shakira and the composer Bizarrap, which the minister was encouraged to dance among the children. She even went so far as to ask two of them to dance.