Prince Andrew of England, accused of sexual abuse of a minor by a New York court, has denied the allegations in court and has asked to be tried by a jury. The alleged events would have taken place in 2001 and are related to the child trafficking plot of the late tycoon Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew of England formally rejected this Wednesday, January 26, all the accusations of sexual abuse of which he is accused in a New York court. The accusations were made by the American-Australian Virginia Giuffre as a victim of alleged abuse when she was only 17 years old.

According to Giuffre, the abuses would have taken place both in a London house of Epstein’s former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, and in two properties of the tycoon convicted of a child trafficking network. Prince Andrew denies this and this Wednesday has asked the court that “all cases” be tried by a jury.

An undated photo taken at an undisclosed location and released on August 9, 2021 by the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York shows Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell posing for a photo. On January 12, 2022, a US judge denied Prince Andrew’s request to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit brought against the British royal, paving the way for the case to move forward, according to a court filing. © AFP

Andrew also denied that Ghislaine Maxwell was a close friend. However, in the text presented by the defense of the prince, it is recognized that he met Epstein “in or around 1999”, although he denies that he has “trafficked girls to him”.

Andrew also asks to dismiss the case

A jury solution would in any event be secondary to Prince Andrew’s lawyers. Their first request is to dismiss the case because, they allege, claims of abuse would be prohibited by “the doctrine of consent.” They also allege that the complainant is a permanent resident of Australia and is barred by an out-of-court settlement with Epstein.

Judge Lewis Kaplan of New York previously rejected this hypothesis, as well as a possible procedural flaw in another attempt by Andrew’s defense to dismiss the lawsuit.

In response to what was communicated by the defendant’s defense, the lawyer David Boies, who represents Giuffre, responded that Andrew “continues his approach of denying any knowledge or information about the claims against him, and intends to blame the victim of the abuse. for having provoked it in some way.

Prince Andrew has given up his honorary military titles and charitable positions

On January 13, the British Royal House published a statement informing that “with the approval and agreement of the Queen, the military affiliations and royal patronages of the Duke of York have been returned to the Queen”. “The Duke of York will continue not to assume any public function and is defending this case as a private citizen,” the text added.

Andrew has not held public functions related to the British Royal House since 2019 and has also tried to reach a conciliation with the plaintiff in which, according to his lawyer, Giuffre is not interested.

With EFE and AP.