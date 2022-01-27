El Fuerte, Sinaloa.- In order to analyze the progress of the work and check which points of the road require maintenancePresident Gildardo Leyva Ortega personally went to the Macoyahui community in El Fuerte, Sinaloa, with the staff that is working in the patching program.

The mayor of El Fuerte mentioned that this type of work is a priority for his government, so in order to maintain safe and clean roads, the Public Services Department of the City Council will continue with the cleaning campaign on the boulevards.

“Very happy with the entire work team, we are well advanced with the maintenance of the highway, we want to offer citizens greater security when traveling through our communities that connect Poblado Cuatro with our capital, in addition, the transit and public security corps are touring the entire municipality with the aim of safeguarding the families that circulate daily,” added President Gildardo Leyva.

Read more: Los Mochis urban transport concessionaires hope that an increase of 1.00 pesos will be authorized for the ticket in March

The citizens recognize the work that this municipal administration is doing, for which they have taken the opportunity to congratulate the mayor for his results and his interest in having a better municipality.