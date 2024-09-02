Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) He is not happy, but accepts the reality after the 20-second penalty for using the car in Sunday’s stage with a mountain finish. Return to Spain.

Roglic is second overall, one minute and three seconds behind the leader, Ben O’Connor, who defends himself despite the strong attacks he has suffered from the Slovenian runner.

“I can’t do anything about it, I’ll have to get those 20 seconds back. Whether I agree or not, it won’t change anything.”Of course I’m not happy to waste 20 seconds like that, it’s never good.“But I will survive with 20 seconds less,” Roglic said on the second rest day of the race.

A triple winner of the Vuelta, Roglic faces the final week with a positive mentality and without showing concern for the back pain he has been suffering from since his fall in the Tour de France.

Ben O’Connor and Primoz Roglic Photo:Javier Lizon. Efe Share

“It’s difficult to know if I’ll have any discomfort because the third week of this Vuelta is very tough. So far everything is going well, I’m not too worried and I remain positive,” he said.

“Ben is in excellent condition, he is a great rider, he has always had great results, “So in that respect it’s not a big surprise to see him at this level. He gained time thanks to an exceptional performance. At the moment he is very strong and is running well,” said Roglic.

The leader of the Bora team left the doubt of the day he has chosen to attack and take the lead in the competition.

“That doesn’t only depend on me, but also on the team.It is difficult to know when we will be able to recover because we do not know the form of our opponents. I still have to beat 1.03 minutes and I’m going to give it my all,” he said.

Finally, he referred to the support he has had from his teammates, especially the German. Florian Lipowitzwho is the best young person in the event.

“Florian is flying. It is the first time I have ridden with him, but he had already shown this year that he was very strong with some great performances. He is proving it again here at the Vuelta. It is the white jersey and I am lucky to have him with me,” he concluded.

