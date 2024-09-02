His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Kuwait, inaugurated the new building of the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness and His Excellency Abdullah Ali Al Yahya unveiled the memorial plaque to mark the opening of the new embassy building.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied by His Excellency the Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs, also visited a photo exhibition at the embassy, ​​reflecting the great development in the sisterly State of Kuwait and the depth of the fraternal and historical relations between the two countries.

His Highness stressed that the opening of the new building of the Embassy of the State of Kuwait is an embodiment of the depth of the fraternal Emirati-Kuwaiti relations, which are based on solid foundations of respect, understanding and cohesion.

His Highness pointed out that the UAE-Kuwait relations are strong, deep and fortified by the bonds of love and brotherhood between their leaderships and peoples.

His Highness stressed that the UAE looks forward to continuing to work with the sisterly State of Kuwait at all levels, in order to develop and advance this historic relationship in order to meet the aspirations of the leaderships of the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan appreciated the efforts of Jamal Mohammed Al Ghunaim, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the UAE, and the embassy’s work team in documenting and strengthening relations between the two countries and their peoples.

In conclusion, His Highness and His Excellency Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Yahya took a commemorative photo with the embassy’s members and staff.

The opening was attended by Jamal Mohammed Al-Ghunaim, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the country, a number of ambassadors of the Gulf countries, diplomats and senior officials.