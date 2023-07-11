The Prime Day 2023 has finally begun and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy. For example you can find a 34-inch 160Hz LG UltraGear Curved monitor. The reported discount for Prime subscribers is €199. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 549€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Curved LG UltraGear monitor 34-inch offers a QHD UltraWide resolution at 3440×1440 with HDR 10 and 160 Hz. It has HDMI 2.0 (HDPC 2.2) and Display Port 1.4. The response time is 1ms (MBR). It also offers AMD FreeSync Premium, Black Stabilizer, Dynamic Action Sync (DAS), Crosshair. The VESA mount is 100×100. The dimensions with stand are 809 x 572.9 x 312 mm.