The Prime Day 2023 has finally begun and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy. For example you can find headphones Corsair HS55 Wireless Core. The discount reported for Prime subscribers is €40. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €109.99. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Headphones Corsair HS55 Wireless Core they are low latency headphones with 2.4 Ghz band, which can also be connected via bluetooth. With low weight and comfort for long sessions of use, the neodymium audio drivers are 50 mm and the omnidirectional microphone uses flip-to-mute technology, which allows you to lock it simply by raising it.