Prigozhin responded to the EP’s desire to recognize Wagner as terrorists with the phrase “sad news”

Entrepreneur, owner of the Concord company and founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin reacted to the desire of the European Parliament (EP) deputies to recognize Wagner as a terrorist organization. His response is published in group “Press service of the company” Concord “” in the social network “VKontakte”.

Prigozhin explained that today he held a meeting with PMC commanders and told them this “sad news”.

“I don’t know what law the European Parliament is guided by, but according to our legislation, from today we declare the European Parliament dissolved,” the businessman added.

Earlier, Politico reported that cross-party deputies of the EP called on the European Union (EU) to list Wagner PMCs as a terrorist organization. According to the publication, such a proposal received wide support.