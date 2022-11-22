World Cup football | Bild: Germany takes Fifa’s rainbow ribbon ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport

The decision is expected in two days.

Germany’s The DFB wants the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to review FIFA’s decision to ban captains’ so-called OneLove armbands at the World Cup in Qatar. Sakslaislehti reported on the matter Bild.

Some of the teams participating in the tournament have wanted their captains to have a ribbon with a rainbow logo on their arms. According to media reports, captains wearing the tape would have received a yellow card at the beginning of the matches.

Belgium, England, Holland, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark and Wales expressed in a joint statement that they were very disappointed with Fifa’s decision.

Bild magazine according to the DFB is now going to find out through CAS whether Fifa had the right to act in the way it was seen. DFB spokesman Steffen Simon confirmed the matter to Bild. The DFB hopes that the CAS will deal with the matter within 48 hours.

OneLove tapes support sexual and gender minorities. Fifa has justified its ban on equipment regulations, according to which captains must wear armbands provided by Fifa.