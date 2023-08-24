“I had known Prigozhin for a very long time. He was a talented man who made serious mistakes.” Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks for the first time of the death of Evgheny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner who died yesterday – with 9 other people – in the crash of his plane in Russia. Prigozhin led the march of 25,000 mercenaries towards Moscow two months ago, stopping 200 km from the capital. The ‘near coup’ was described by Putin as “a stab in the back”. Today Putin, without actually showing particular condolences, expresses his condolences – extended to all the people involved in the disaster – and promises a full investigation into what he calls an “accident”.