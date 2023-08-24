Japan began releasing radioactive treated water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, August 24, a controversial move that prompted China to immediately ban purchases of all aquatic products from that country.

With the water that will be released in the first batch from the Fukushima plant in Japan, three Olympic-size swimming pools would be filled. For this Asian country, it is a necessary step. For others, it is damage to the environment and food safety.

The operator of the nuclear plant that collapsed in 2011 after an earthquake and tsunami, Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), assured that the discharge of water began at 1:03 p.m. local time on August 24 and that until then there had been no no anomalies identified.

However, China reiterated its strong opposition to the plan – as has South Korea – and said the Japanese government had not yet proven that the dumped water was safe. Therefore, he decided to ban any import of seafood from his neighbor.

The Japanese government maintains that its operation will not cause damage and recalls that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has also concluded that the impact it would have on people and the environment was “negligible”.

An environmental controversy that passes to the political level

Hundreds of people inside and outside Japan protested the release of sewage and Japanese fishing groups fear it will further damage the reputation of their products.

Frustration has spread to seafood markets and restaurants in several Chinese cities, as well as Hong Kong. And South Korea has been in short supply of salt for weeks, so they also expressed concern, making it a political and diplomatic issue.

“The Japanese side should not cause secondary harm to the local population and even the people of the world for its own selfish interests,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry warned in a statement.

Tokyo, in turn, has responded by criticizing China for spreading “scientifically unsubstantiated claims” and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has called on Beijing to immediately lift its import ban.

🇯🇵 Over a hundred Japanese protesters gathered on Friday in front of the Japanese Prime Minister’s office, opposing the government’s decision to release wastewater from the #Fukushima nuclear plant 👇 pic.twitter.com/vUUVnZj5K7 — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) August 18, 2023



“We will continue to strongly request that the Chinese government vigorously conduct a scientific debate,” Kishida said, pledging to protect the fishing industry from damage to its reputation.

The Japanese government and Tepco argue that the water must be released to make room for the decommissioning of the plant and prevent accidental leaks. They add that treatment and dilution will make wastewater safer than international standards.

In total, some 31,200 tons of treated water are planned to be released by the end of March 2024.

With Reuters, AP and EFE