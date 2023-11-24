Evaluate the degree of affectation of the waters due to climate change, as well as the personality of Antarctic penguins and the influence of tectonic events in the Southern Ocean. These are some of the projects that support the XXVIII Antarctic campaign of the ship ‘Hespérides’, which began with its departure this Friday from Cartagena. Veterans make up 60% of the crew, which includes 37 scientists and technicians, as explained by its commander, frigate captain Rafael Aguirre Pastor.

Regarding the state of the ship, he highlighted that since the return from the previous campaign six months ago they have carried out maintenance work. “In addition to repairs, preventive maintenance is carried out to avoid incidents during navigation.” For his part, the Admiral of Maritime Action, Vice Admiral Alfonso Delgado Moreno, who presided over the farewell ceremony, noted that “there are incipient projects and studies” to renew the 1990 ship like other Navy ships, but, for now, ” “It comes out at full capacity and operational.”

The ‘Hespérides’ will sail to the Argentine port of Mar del Plata, before calling at the Strait of Magellan, for a stopover in Ushuaia. Here she will embark the Army and CSIC personnel heading to Antarctica. The ship is scheduled to return to its base in Cartagena on May 8, after spending 166 days deployed and traveling 25,000 nautical miles.

Pride and sadness, in equal parts



Family and friends of the 60 crew members attended the farewell of the ‘Hespérides’ this Friday from the Juan de Borbón dock of the Cartagena Arsenal.

“I am very proud of my son and I know that he is excited to be in this campaign,” said Juana Díaz, whose 23-year-old son is facing the Antarctic campaign for the first time, through tears.

Antonia Gutiérrez and her daughter Alison hope that her husband and father, respectively, “have a light and fruitful return,” although they are saddened by his absence at Christmas. “It is difficult not to have her love and advice in these months,” added the sixteen-year-old girl.

Román Balan and Manuel Cerdido fired their friend. «It is his first time on the ‘Hespérides’, but he has cut his teeth in other destinations. “We want you to enjoy it a lot,” they said proudly.