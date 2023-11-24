Thunderful apparently wants to sell the publisher Headup Gamestwo and a half years after the acquisition of the German company, carried out for a sum that corresponds in total to 11 million euros.

As you may remember, last year Thunderful acquired Jumpship, the Somerville development studio, but evidently Something is changed in the strategies of the company directed by Martin Walfisz.

The CEO in fact told investors that Headup Games made a great contribution to Thunderful after the acquisition, but by analyzing the activities and current priorities he came to the conclusion that there is a need for a change of direction and that is why the aim is to sell the asset.