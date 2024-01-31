For those looking to live in the United States and have legal residency, there are a series of reasons to take into account. Although the most challenging thing for foreigners is always to obtain the necessary immigration status, Even after obtaining a green card or citizenship, a person could be prohibited from remaining in the country. This, defined as declaring someone inadmissible, can occur for different reasons.

The declaration of inadmissibility does not necessarily have to do with illegal entry into the US. Although it can occur due to entry or stay without the authorization of the authorities, there are many other reasons why someone can be declared inadmissible regardless of the immigration issue.

According to what is established on the official website of the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), inadmissibility indicates that the person cannot be in the United States. This could fall on legal residents and implies not only the obligation to leave the country, but also the impossibility of re-entering and of course to work there.

In its official article, the entity also clarifies that there are some exceptions to this rule that could even be applied automatically. Besides, If declared inadmissible, the person may request exemption from the measure based on different reasons. Although certain particularities must be met for this, it is possible that the charge will be withdrawn.

Uscis establishes what are the reasons to declare the inadmissibility of a person See also The 5 places to retire that are like San Diego, but cheaper

The reasons why someone may be declared inadmissible to the United States

Outside of the grounds of illegal presence, There are different reasons why the US can declare inadmissibility. All these reasons are grouped into eight main axes that cover different possibilities. These are: