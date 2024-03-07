This March 7th, The price of the dollar in Mexico is 16.872800 pesos, according to the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). According to the official media, which is dependent on the Mexican Ministry of the Interior, the North American currency had a drop, after ending the previous day at 16.925700.

According to the economic portal Bloomberg, The price of the North American currency began the day in Mexico at 16.90, below what it was at the previous closing. Although the value of the US currency in Mexican territory has been on a slight rise for a few months after the floor of 16.74 that it hit at the end of August, at an annual level it maintains a fall. A year ago, the dollar was 18.10 Mexican pesos.

Price of the dollar in Peru today, March 7

The North American currency remained stable compared to the previous day. The price of the dollar in Peru closed on Wednesday at 3.7360 soles, as reported by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP). Daily, the entity creates a table on the website, in which it reports the minimum, maximum and average value of the day in the interbank exchange rate. In another column, indicate the price and compare it with the previous day's measurements. This way you can easily see the evolution of the dollar in the country.

In this way, the dollar fell and ended up below the opening price, which was 3.7450 soles. Thus, it continues with its stability. During the last time, the currency kept its price practically unchanged, with slight variations. Despite the different governments and political processes that the Peruvian territory has experienced in recent years, the sun has always remained stable and managed to maintain a value that it maintains against the dollar.

Price of the dollar in Argentina today, March 7

The blue dollar, or free dollar, began today at 980 Argentine pesos. Although there are several quotes in Argentina, the average informal quote is considered the clearest reflection of the value of the US currency in the territory. This is not regulated by the monetary authorities and its sale is handled outside the formal market. However, due to the difficulty of acquiring dollars and the limitations that exist, many Argentines choose to buy at this value.

The different quotes are due to the stocks maintained by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA). Due to the restrictions that exist, you can only buy US$200 at the official value, the price of which also increases because the operation entails certain taxes, and to be authorized to do so you must meet a series of requirements.

Why does the peso change its value against the dollar?

An explanation of the concepts of devaluation and revaluation of a currency against the US currency.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=https://youtu.be/rVl-SZJgOnE