Zacatecas, Zac.- During the week of March 12 to 18, 2023 the prices highs in Zacatecas for LP Gas they should not exceed $21.70 pesos per kilogram with VAT and $11.72 pesos per liter.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) announced the maximum prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LP) in the entity.

According to the agency, during this week maximum prices in the state of Zacatecas are at $21.70 pesos per kilogram with VAT and $11.72 pesos per liter.

While the lowest costs are $19.93 pesos per kilogram with VAT and $10.76 pesos per liter.

In the most outstanding municipalities of the state the prices will be as follows:

Bonnet $21.35 per kilo and $11.53 per liter; mazapil $20.36 and $11.00 per liter; sherry $21.20 per kilo and $11.45 per liter.

While Guadeloupe it will cost $21.08 per kilo and $11.38 per liter; in Zacatecas at $21.70 a kilo and $11.72 a liter; in fresnillo $21.70 a kilo and $11.72 a liter.

In other words, if you have a 45-kilogram cylinder, it should not exceed $976.50 pesos in the municipalities where it is more expensive.

But if you have one of 30 kilograms, the maximum price you must pay is $651.00 pesos in municipalities of Zacatecas.

While for the 20 and 10 kilogram tanks the most you will pay will be $434.00 and 217.00 pesos.

It should be noted that these prices will be in this way until March 18 and already include VAT