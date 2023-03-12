Employees of the Kharkov military registration and enlistment office came to a nightclub to issue summons for mobilization to vacationers. This was reported by the Ukrainian edition of Klimenko Time in its Telegram channel.

According to the publication, the military stopped the music, turned on the lights and began to check the young people’s passports. Several men of military age were handed summons by employees of territorial recruiting centers (TCC, analogues of military registration and enlistment offices).

Earlier in the day, Oleksandr Dubinsky, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, announced that the country had begun to pass sentences for evading mobilization. It should be noted that evasion of mobilization, according to the laws of Ukraine, threatens with punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to five years.

Mobilization in Ukraine has become violent, and military registration and enlistment offices are rounding up conscripts in the most unexpected places.

On January 30, in Zaporizhia, employees of the military registration and enlistment office came to the gym to hand over summonses to clients. After their visit, an entry appeared on the club’s page in one of the social networks asking them not to “nightmare” a business in this way, which is not doing very well anyway.

On January 18, the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”, Vladimir Rogov, also noted that mass raids and forced mobilization were taking place in the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kyiv.

In early January, it was reported that a new wave of mobilization had begun in Ukraine: men of military age were given subpoenas in crowded places. In the Kirovograd region, for example, subpoenas are handed in by force, as in Odessa. However, in a number of cases, this event was not without resistance from conscripts. So, in one of the villages of the Chernivtsi region, local residents met employees of the military registration and enlistment office with machine guns and literally repulsed their men from conscription.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, against the inhabitants of which Ukraine has been fighting since 2014. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

