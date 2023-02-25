Zacatecas, Zac.- The Liquefied Petroleum Gas prices (LP-Gas) decreased a few cents in the municipalities of Zacatecas during the week of February 26 to March 4 2023, according to information from the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).

According to the regulatory entity, the maximum price established for LP Gas in Zacatecas during this week is $21.76 pesos per kilo and $11.75 pesos per liter.

However, some municipalities offer lower prices, reaching $20.71 pesos per kilo and $11.18 pesos per liter, both prices with VAT included.

These prices are compared with those of the previous week, when the maximum price was $21.78 pesos per kilo with VAT and $11.76 per liter.

In the most prominent municipalities of Zacatecas, LP Gas prices vary between $21.00 and $21.76 pesos per kilo, and between $11.34 and $11.75 pesos per liter.

In particular, prices in Sombrerete are $21.60 per kilo and $11.67 per liter; in Jerez, $21.36 per kilo and $11.54 per liter; in Guadalupe, $21.00 per kilo and $11.34 per liter; in Zacatecas, $21.76 per kilo and $11.75 per liter; and in Fresnillo, $21.76 per kilo and $11.75 per liter.

It is important to note that, in the case of theLP Gas cylinders, those of 45 kilograms must not exceed $979.20 pesos in municipalities where gas is more expensive.

On the other hand, the maximum price for cylinders of 30, 20 and 10 kilograms is $652.80, $435.20 and $217.60 pesos, respectively.

LP Gas is a vital resource for many families and businesses in Mexico, since it is used as a source of energy for cooking food and heating water, among other applications.

Therefore, increases in LP Gas prices can significantly affect the economy of individuals and businesses.

In this sense, it is important to be aware of price fluctuations and look for options to reduce the consumption of this energy resource.