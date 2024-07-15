Mexico City.- Former PRI presidents Pedro Joaquín Coldwell and Enrique Ochoa, with the support of Dulce María Sauri and Manlio Fabio Beltrones, have now challenged the PRI’s call for the election of a new leadership, which allows the participation of Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, “Alito”, to try to win a new term from 2024 to 2028.

They asked the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Branch (TEPJF) to suspend the process initiated by the party, given the seriousness of the events, while the merits of the lawsuit are resolved.

On Friday night, the National Commission for Internal Processes issued a call for elections, based on the statutory reforms of Sunday, July 7, which allow the re-election of national and local leaders for up to three consecutive terms.

The call states that the current national president, Alejandro Moreno, and the general secretary, Carolina Viggiano, will be able to participate in the process and their period from 2019 to 2023 will be considered the first of three.

“The renewal process in progress is considered to be unconstitutional and illegal and, given that said renewal process is already underway, due to the shortness of the deadlines, the exhaustion of the party instance could generate irreparable violations of the political electoral rights of the subscribed persons, of the militancy and sympathizers of said political institute and of the citizenship, hence the knowledge of the present judgment of the citizenship is considered of urgent resolution by that Superior Chamber,” states the challenge document.

The appeal is of exceptional and serious origin, because the contested acts are related to the lawsuit filed against the National Assembly last week, and so it is requested that they be accumulated.

The former PRI presidents say that the new lawsuit is appropriate so that there are no contradictory rulings and that it is the same Superior Chamber of the TEPJF that resolves the substance of the controversy.

The challenge to the first appeal is already in the report of Judge Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón, who will now have to decide on the validity of both the statutes and the procedure for renewing the leadership.

One of the arguments is that the issuance of the call is “totally illegal” because it violates articles 173, paragraph 2 of the Statutes and 14, paragraphs 1 and 4 of the Regulations for the Election of Leaders, since its publication coincides with the federal electoral processes and in the federative entities.

That is to say, internal regulations prohibit the election of leaders in electoral processes and the current process has not yet ended, since the qualification of the presidential election is pending.

Furthermore, the challenge to the call states that it violates the constitutional principle of gender parity, since Article 173 of the party’s Statutes establishes this principle in the integration of single-person positions, including the national leadership.

“Therefore, the possibility that the current leader can be re-elected in two more ordinary periods, after having already concluded one ordinary and one extraordinary, is unconstitutional and anti-statutory because it fails to comply with and violates the rule of parity in the election of leaders, as it would prevent the alternate fulfillment of said principle and that a woman could be a leader,” it explains.

Regarding the re-election of leaders, the former PRI presidents considered it unconstitutional and illegal to attempt to renew the positions of president and general secretary of the National Executive Committee, based on reforms to the basic documents that have not had general effects, as they have not been reviewed and authorized by the competent electoral authorities.

“Therefore, they have not been published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, so their application could cause irreparable damage to the militants and sympathizers of the political institute itself, as well as to the citizens,” it is argued.

Due to all these irregularities, and while the issues are being resolved, they requested that, in order to prevent damage that cannot be repaired, the internal process of renewing the leadership be suspended.

The appeal challenges the resolutions of the National Political Council where it was agreed to issue the call for the internal process, issued on Friday, the Organization Manual for the internal process and the agreement approving the formats for the registration of formulas.

It is also noted that the internal process began with the issuance of the call on July 11, but it was not published until the evening of July 12.

The election of PRI leaders is scheduled for August 11, at a meeting of the National Political Council.