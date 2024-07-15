Pennsylvania, USA.- The FBI said Sunday it is investigating the attempted assassination of Donald Trump as a possible act of domestic terrorism.

“We’re investigating this as an attempted murder, but we’re also looking at it as a possible act of domestic terrorism,” Robert Wells, assistant director of the FBI’s counterterrorism division, told reporters.

The FBI identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, which is about 50 miles from the shooting scene.

The gunman had his father’s AR-style rifle and was on a nearby rooftop when protesters pointed him out to local police, said two law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation.

According to AP reports, a local police officer went up to the roof and found Crooks, who pointed the rifle at him. The officer retreated down the stairs and the gunman quickly fired at Trump, officials said. That’s when U.S. Secret Service agents shot him, officials said.

There were many questions about how the gunman could have gotten so close. Kevin Rojek, the agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office, said “it’s amazing” that the gunman was able to open fire on the scene before the Secret Service killed him.