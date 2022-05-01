The Federal Highway Police (PRF) started this Sunday (1st) the Yellow May 2022 campaign. The action aims to alert society to the high rate of deaths and injuries in traffic around the world. The yellow color, which signals a warning at the traffic light, was chosen because it symbolizes the necessary attention to the cause.

The initiative has educational campaigns on social networks and a focus on traffic education during inspections on federal highways throughout Brazil. According to the PRF, the mobilization seeks to make citizens aware that responsibility behind the wheel is a determining factor for the number of accidents that occur every day on the country’s federal highways.

accidents

In 2020, 63,578 accidents were recorded on federal highways across the country, resulting in 71,511 injuries and 5,293 deaths. In 2021, there were 64,518 accidents, with 71,804 people injured and 5,393 deaths.

In the first quarter of 2022 alone, 14,976 accidents were recorded on federal highways in Brazil, resulting in 17,115 injuries and 1,283 deaths. Minas Gerais has led the ranking accidents so far, with 1,911 occurrences, followed by Santa Catarina, with 1,875, and Paraná, with 1,669 accidents. Regarding the number of deaths on federal roads this year, Minas Gerais leads with 164 deaths, followed by Bahia and Paraná, with 144 and 131, respectively.

global action

The Yellow May Movement was created on May 11, 2011, when the United Nations (UN) decreed the Decade of Action for Road Safety. The signatory countries committed to reducing traffic violence by a percentage of 50% in the mentioned period.

The actions were extended for another decade by the UN, setting the period 2021-2030 as the second decade for actions for road safety; and Brazil, like other countries, has set a target of 50% reduction in deaths from traffic accidents for the new period.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat