Despite its criticized plot, “365 days: that day” is the most watched movie in the top 10 of Netflix. The story of Massimo Y Laura, which left us with a shocking ending in this second installment, has returned to the hot type of scenes that earned comparisons with “50 shades of Grey” to its predecessor. Clearly, fans have been wanting to see other exciting stories that they are not afraid to show more.

In that sense, and while you wait for the announcement of the third part of the saga starring Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka, here we tell you about an uncensored proposal that promises to meet your lustful expectations.

It’s “Nymphomania” a plot divided into two parts that are currently available on the platform of ‘the big red N’. In fact, its high erotic content has earned it the fame of being a kind of auteur porn movie, which is why it includes a warning when you want to play it.

What is “Nymphomania” about?

During a snowy afternoon, the young bachelor Seligman help a lady called joe, who had been assaulted in an alley. As the two strike up a conversation, she tells him that she is a self-diagnosed nymphomaniac and proceeds to recount her libidinous sexual experiences with various men.

These stories are divided into eight chapters, told through two volumes, in which Joe’s erotic journey is reviewed, from his sexual awakening until he was found on the street.

The cast of this engaging plot includes Charlotte Gainsbourg, Stacy Martin, Stellan Skarsgård, Shia LaBeouf, Jamie Bell, Christian Slater, Uma Thurman, Udo Kier, Willem Dafoe and Connie Nielsen.

The sex scenes were real

One of the most intriguing aspects for those who have already seen the two volumes of “Ninfomania” is the explicit content. The truth is that the sex scenes that can be seen are real.

According to MTV, adult film actors were hired to do the necessary explicit sequences. They then replaced certain parts of their bodies with cast members from the film, using CGI editing.

Thus, the most provocative sexual encounters did have two people having sex, but technology was used to replace their faces in the final cut.

However, parts of the footage were removed from the premiere on Netflix, in order not to raise more controversy.