In Tyumen, a fire broke out in a hangar with pressed cardboard. The fire area is 800 square meters. m, reported on Tuesday, June 6, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Tyumen region.

The fire was reported on Tuesday evening. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire engulfed an arch-type building on Timofey Charkov Street.

“12 pieces of equipment and 34 personnel are working on the spot. There was no information about the victims, ”the agency reports in its Telegram channel.

The causes of the fire are being investigated.

A day earlier, on June 5, it was reported that a fire broke out in Moscow, in Arms Lane. Later that day, the open fire was extinguished. The Tver Interdistrict Prosecutor’s Office put under control the investigation into the causes and circumstances of the fire in the building.