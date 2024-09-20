International press reviews have confirmed that Broken Sword – The Secret of the Templars: Reforged is an exceptional adventure which does justice to the original, despite the modernization it has received. Revolution Software seems to have done a great job, so, allowing even contemporary audiences to enjoy this excellent experience without having to rely on retrogaming or the criticized Director’s Cut version (based on the Game Boy Advance version).

Excellent grades

Before we proceed, let’s take a look at the ratings that Broken Sword – The Secret of the Templars: Reforged has received, which currently has an average rating of 89 on Opencriticwith ratings not falling below 8.

Multiplayer.it: 8 / 10

WellPlayed: 10 / 10

TheGamer: 4.5 / 5

Push Square: 9 / 10

GameSpew: 9 / 10

SECTOR.sk: 9 / 10

Use a Potion: 9 / 10

God is a Geek: 8 / 10

Gameliner: 4 / 5

For Zach Jackson of WellPlayed we are faced with a masterpiece of point and click adventureswith the new version able to satisfy both nostalgic and new players. For Meg Pelliccio of TheGamer the Reforged version has breathed new life into Broken Sword, setting a new standard on how to make a point and click adventure more accessible to modern players. For Richard Seagrave of GameSpew the only sin of the game is that it does not offer some extras. In general, this last one is the most highlighted defectconsidering that we are talking about a game that has been re-released on several occasions. This does not take away the fact that we are faced with an excellent launch, which you should definitely consider, especially if you have not played it yet.