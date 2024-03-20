By Carlo Platella

After Formula 1, IndyCar and Endurance, McLaren is now also a winner in Formula E. The sixty-year history of the English company is enriched with a new page, framed by overtaking at the penultimate corner by Sam Bird. The victory in Sao Paulo is a victory with a sense of redemption for the British driver, fresh from a difficult period on a personal level. His success dovetails with McLaren's in the land of Ayrton Senna, idol of both Brazilian and Papaya fans.

The premises of the eve

“When we were preparing for this race, we thought it would be difficult because of efficiency. Jaguar and Porsche remain the favorites when it's all about efficiency”says Bird. On the eve it was clear that the high speeds of the Brazilian track would place greater emphasis than previous events on energy management, an area where McLaren and Nissan still have some ground to make up. The slow corners of Sao Paulo also provided a severe test for the car's traction, another area of ​​difficulty for the team.

However, the strategy prepared at the table allows the team to go beyond the gaps in the package. “At McLaren we have executed an excellent strategy,” Bird continues. “The race plan worked very well. I led the group more than I wanted, but as a team we managed everything very well.” For the entire duration of the race the British driver remained in control of the situation, indicative of the trust he had in a well-balanced car and in the team: “I was perfectly at ease. During the race I was calm, it felt like I was sitting in the living room. I felt prepared for any circumstance. We had an idea of ​​what to expect in the race and I would say we implemented the plan very well.”

The challenge with Evans

A few laps from the end, Bird was overtaken by Mitch Evans' Jaguar, anticipating a defensive end to the race to manage overheating, thanks to the 35°C recorded on the thermometer. “We were in trouble. My engineer was a little agitated and he kept telling me to cool the car. From the information I was giving them, the team was worried to say the least.”. In fact, by regulation, real-time telemetry is prohibited in Formula E, which is why Bird himself has to inform the wall about the car's vital parameters.

At the same time, however, despite reading the data on the steering wheel, the Englishman continues to observe Evans in front of him, understanding that the control unit has sent the Jaguar's battery into protection mode, weakening it to protect it from overheating: “From the car I understood that Mitch was also in difficulty. From the speeds he reached at the end of the straights, I understood that he was no longer at full power, which meant that he was in worse shape than me.” With two corners to go, Bird now has the opportunity of the year in his hands. To make the most of it, the Englishman takes advantage of the experience gained a year earlier, when at the same point he was a spectator of the duel for the victory between Cassidy and Evans.

“Last year I was in the perfect position to see what Cassidy was trying to do to Evans,” says Bird. “What he hadn't managed to do was get close enough to him to overtake him. Luckily, Mitch suffered a drop in power this year and I was able to get close enough to get the upper hand once we got to the apex. Last year Evans managed to keep the inside line and forced Cassidy to go to the outside. I remembered it and this time I made sure I had at least half a car in front in that curve.”

At Ayrton's house

Sam Bird brings home a historic overtaking for McLaren, which earns the English company its first success in Formula E. All in the setting of Sao Paulo, in a special land for the British team: “McLaren and Brazil are linked by Ayrton Senna. On Thursday I went to a McLaren dealership for some media activity and took a photo of one of my favorite cars, the papaya colored 720S. In front was a beautiful painting of Ayrton Senna, the symbol of what McLaren is all about. I have many memories of what he was able to do, especially at Interlagos, when the car was almost undriveable.”

“In Brazil, McLaren is serious. Being able to win in Sao Paulo was even more special. We had Emerson Fittipaldi as a guest, 58 years after he gave McLaren their first Formula 1 world title. He waved the sack flag as I crossed the finish line. I don't know what could make it even more iconic. It's a special moment that I will cherish forever. Afterwards he also came to celebrate with us.”

A team under construction

McLaren celebrates its first victory in just its second season in Formula E. More than a goal, however, the success in Sao Paulo stands as a starting point. “This team it practically started from scratch like NEOM McLaren at the start of last season”Bird reflects. “I joined them straight after the last race in London, attending a meeting the next day to talk about how to improve. McLaren didn't have the season he expected last year. We have set ourselves some goals for this year, including achieving more podiums. I didn't expect us to win a race this season. In recent months, however, we have improved a lot. We worked well, also with Nissan. In Diriyah we had shown some progress and more this weekend.”

The backbone of the team is the same that under the banner of Mercedes twice boasted the title of world champions during the Gen2 era. However, the exit of the German company and the entry of McLaren led to a complete reset: “I am impressed by the evolution of the team. Seven months ago we were discussing how to improve and since then I have seen the team change, with such determination to succeed. Many of these people come from a successful team, but when you start from scratch sometimes it takes time. I am proud to be part of this team and to see it grow to be able to win a race in Formula E.”

Smile rediscovered

With Sam Bird, Formula E finds one of its great protagonists, present on the grid since the inaugural season of the championship, but absent from the top step of the podium since 2021: “I definitely underperformed in terms of results, but last year I still got some podiums, it wasn't the end of the world. I simply hadn't managed to win a race. This has really bugged me for the last couple of years”.

“My problems were related to things away from the track. When you're unhappy with your life outside of work, you end up bringing it to the office too. In an environment where you race at these speeds, you lose one or two tenths, which in Formula E is enough to not be at the top of the grid.” The McLaren environment, however, helped Bird find serenity, both private and professional: “Now I live in a significantly better situation. Here at McLaren they welcomed me with open arms, they gave me my smile back. I came to work early today. Who would ever do that? I love working here. Everyone wants to win. Now we've had a taste of success and we want to go trophy hunting. Let's see how far we can go.”