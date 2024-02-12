





We open Press Review with an analysis from the Spanish media 'El Orden Mundial' about the fears of former President Donald Trump about a hypothetical explicit positioning of the pop star Taylor Swift in favor of Joe Biden in the face of the presidential elections on the 5th of December. November. Recently, the mogul's most radical followers have sparked all kinds of conspiracy theories about the singer, who in turn is one of the most notable figures of Generation Z in the urban suburbs of American cities. Those votes are now essential for Biden, who is failing to effectively connect with young people. However, it is not clear that an explicit statement of support from the artist will be enough for the Democrat, the outlet highlights.